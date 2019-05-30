CHICAGO (CBS) — A young mother was killed trying to shield her baby girl from gunfire. Now, two men are facing charges of first degree murder. She died while shielding her baby daughter from bullets on Chicago’s West Side.

The suspects are in custody. Each is facing a first degree murder charge in connection with Brittany Hill’s death. Thursday morning, CBS 2 spoke with the father of her baby daughter.

“My baby is gone. She gone,” said Jacob Jones. He said he remembered the last thing he said to his baby’s mother, 24-year-old Brittany Hill.

It was Tuesday morning. They were standing outside a house on Division and Mason with a group of people. Minutes later two men got out of a silver car and started shooting at the group.

“I was talking to her when they pulled up on the side of my car and opened up fire,” Jones said, who added that he handed their daughter to Brittany and told her to take cover.

According to police, she hid behind other parked cars and laid over their one-year-old daughter, shielding her from the bullets. But Brittany was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital.

Police have now charged 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams in connection with her death. Authorities said they were arrested that same day in Urbana.

Jones’ grandfather Larry Jones told CBS 2 that although he’s glad to know her killers are behind bars, he wants to see an end to the violence.

“The hatred has got to go. The people that did this, they are still going to continue to do violence. What is that going to do? We’re supposed to embrace each other,” he said.

The family said their memories of Brittany will live on.

“We’re going to miss her. She was a lot of fun to be around,” said Larry Jones.

“She was lovely. Everybody loved her. Who didn’t love her? Everybody loved that girl,” lamented Jacob Jones.