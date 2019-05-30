CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly was charged with 11 new counts of sexual abuse on Thursday.
The charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse.
According to the indictment, R. Kelly engaged in sex acts with a minor, identified as JP, “by the use of force or threat of force and … acted in such a manner as to threaten or endanger the life of JP.”
The four aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies
Kelly is due in court on these allegation on June 6.
The new charges follow allegations the singer sexually assaulted four women, three of them minors. The new charges in the case center on one of those victims.
In that case in February, the star was charged in Cook County with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The charges in the previous case identify the victims only by initials, and the dates of the alleged abuse:
H.W. (13-16 years of age), victim of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;
J.P. (13-16 years of age), victim of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010;
R.L. (13-16 years of age), victim of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001;
L.C. (no age given), victim of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 18, 2003.