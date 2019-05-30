  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Lincoln Park, sex assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in just days, a woman was sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park.

The 26-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and assaulted around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Burling, near Willow.

Police released this surveillance image of a person of interest riding a bicycle.

 

Police have released this image of a possible suspect in a sex assault in Lincoln Park. (CBS)

Early Saturday two women were in an alley off Orchard, near Oz Park, when a man shoved them to the ground and sexually assaulted one of them.

One of the women fought off the offender by kicking him in the face.

 