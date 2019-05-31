CHICAGO (CBS) — Route 66 Raceway in Joliet will be revved up this weekend for NHRA Nationals.
The high-octane hot rods that zoom from zero to 300 miles per hour in three seconds is anything but a drag.
These rolling rocket ships aren’t limited to just four wheels.
Matt and Angie Smith both burn rubber on the Pro Stock Motorcycle circuit. Make that, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
The first couple of drag racing has been married for almost a decade, all while competing with and against each other.
Angie rides for the race team that Matt owns, and the three-time series champion is her crew chief.
CBS 2’s Ryan Baker asked them how they manage to keep their intersecting work and home life on track.