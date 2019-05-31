(CBS) — Two lanes on the southbound Tri-State have been closed after an accident involving two semis.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. when two semis collided on the southbound Tri-State near the Hinsdale Oasis.
One the the trucks was carrying hydrochloric acid and other chemicals, which resulted in a hazardous materials response. The side of one of the semis was completely shredded.
The southbound Hinsdale Oasis parking lot has also been evacuated.
Backups in the southbound lanes stretched for at least four miles.