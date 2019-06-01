JUSSIE SMOLLETTCook County State's Attorney Releases 2,000 Pages Of Documents Related To Jussie Smollett Case.
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Architecture Boat Tour, Chicago, Chicago River, CPD Marine Unit, jet skis, water rescue, Wendella

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two jet skiers fell into the Chicago River and were rescued by an architecture tour boat Saturday afternoon.

Police say the CPD Marine Unit responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call about two people who had fallen off their jet ski just west of the Chicago Lock.

A spokesperson for Wendella, a company that runs boat tours along the river, says a jet ski carrying two people flipped over. Wendella employees used a ladder to pull the people out of the water and dropped them off at a CPD Marine Safety Station.