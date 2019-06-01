CHICAGO (CBS) — Two jet skiers fell into the Chicago River and were rescued by an architecture tour boat Saturday afternoon.
Police say the CPD Marine Unit responded around 2:30 p.m. to a call about two people who had fallen off their jet ski just west of the Chicago Lock.
A spokesperson for Wendella, a company that runs boat tours along the river, says a jet ski carrying two people flipped over. Wendella employees used a ladder to pull the people out of the water and dropped them off at a CPD Marine Safety Station.