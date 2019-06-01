CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures remain in the upper 70s, scattered thunderstorms are expected for the Chicago area on Saturday afternoon.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, the afternoon thunderstorms have the potential to be strong or severe.
He said Chicago is at slight risk for damaging thunderstorm winds and hail. Some areas have a chance for an isolated tornado.
Temperatures will drop to the low 60s and 50s Saturday evening.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s. For the rest of the week, Curran said the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s.