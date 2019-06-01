CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed on Friday during a stabbing in Zion.
Zion police reported to a call of a fight in an apartment in the 4100 block of Barberry Lane around 10:00 p.m.
Police said the caller reported that one of the subjects had a knife.
Officers arrived on the scene to find a 42-year-old male from Waukegan in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound to the torso.
Police said the victim was conscious and talking to officers. He was transported to Vista Medical Center East where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
Detectives are speaking to a person of interest and said there is no danger to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000.