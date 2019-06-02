CHICAGO (CBS)– Police confirm they arrested two male suspects for vandalism at the Faith Church in Hammond, Indiana.
Aaron James Vanoppens, 23, and Nicholas Dylan Reding, 22, were charged with one count of Burglary and Institutional Criminal Mischief. Both charges are felonies in Indiana.
Hammond police said the offenders caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the church, and items within, on May 29.
Police said the restrooms, display case, office, electric organ and altar were all damaged.
“We would like to thank the public for their continued support of both the police investigation and the Faith Church,” police said in a press release. “The cooperative effort has once again proven the strength of our community.”