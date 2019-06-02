CHICAGO (CBS) — Brittany Hill was killed Tuesday, but Chicago Police Department footage leaked on social media shows the shooting for the first time.
The video is from a city camera in the area of Division and Mason. CBS 2 has decided to only show a small portion of the video because of its sensitive nature. It has been confirmed as authentic.
The footage shows several people standing in the area, including 24-year-old Hill who was holding her 1-year-old daughter in her arms.
A car pulls up and opens fire, striking Hill, who eventually died from her injuries. She can been seen in the video slumped over behind the cover of a car clutching her child.
A police spokesman said, “We have notified the state’s attorney’s office and opened an investigation to determine who electronically accessed the video and whether anything was released or compromised.
Legal analyst Irv Miller discussed what this means for prosecuting the two men who have been accused of the murder.
“By having this leaked, to have the public see it now could result in problems later on in the trial because jurors, and we’re all potential jurors, can’t be exposed to things like this prior to the trial,” Miller said.
Police have now charged 39-year-old Michael Washington and 23-year-old Eric Adams in connection with Hill’s death.
Miller says in addition to the possible fallout for the murder case, it is possible that the person responsible for leaking the video could face charges.