CHICAGO (CBS)– A man trimming trees was rescued Sunday after hanging for 30 minutes in a tree in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the man was trimming trees and as a tree limb was coming down, he went up.
Officials said he was up 75 feet in the air and hung at an angle for 30 minutes.
Luckily, fire officials were able to bring him down using a stokes basket and tower ladder.
The man was transported to a local hospital with a leg fracture. He is now in stable condition.