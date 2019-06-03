CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot Monday morning while apparently trying to help a friend get inside of a home after getting locked out, when a woman inside thought someone was breaking in, police said.
Around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near 89th Steet and Lowe Avenue.
Police said a 20-year-old man had been trying to help a friend who was locked out of the home, when a 34-year-old woman inside saw someone trying to get in, and shot him.
The woman has a valid concealed carry license.
The 20-year-old man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Since 2014, there have been four assaults, five batteries, one criminal sexual assault and two robberies reported on that block. While that is above average for a block in that ward (21st), the worst block has reported 83 violent crimes in that time. The average since 2014 is six.
Area South detectives were investigating.