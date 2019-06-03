CHICAGO (CBS) — A reception hall in Chesterton, Indiana, was destroyed in an extra-alarm blaze early Monday morning.
Chesterton firefighters responded to the fire at the Allure on the Lake Banquet Hall around 2:45 a.m., after police officers spotted flames coming from the roof.
Fire Chief John Jarka said crews spent about three hours battling the flames.
The reception hall area of the Allure on the Lake was a total loss, according to Jarka, and would have to be torn down. The banquet center also has a hotel, which was evacuated during the blaze, but was not damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.