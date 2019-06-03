CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 50 people were shot, eight of them fatally, over the weekend in Chicago, despite new efforts to curb summer gun violence.
Top police brass will meet Monday morning at Public Safety Headquarters to discuss what to do next.
Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is slated to outline the department’s law enforcement efforts at a press conference at 9:30 a.m.
The weekend’s burst of bloodshed included a shooting in Streeterville that left four men wounded during an illegal party at Lake Shore Park.
Police said many of the shootings were the result of gang-related incidents. There have been 19 gun-related arrests and 81 illegal firearms seized since Friday night. Several other people of interest are being questioned in connection to the shootings.
Despite the spate of violence this weekend, police statistics show shootings over the first five months of the year are down 13 percent compared to the same period last year.
Overall crime is down 9 percent year-to-date.
The Police Department said their summer crime plan includes special teams to patrol CTA trains and stations, bike officers monitoring high-traffic areas, and the summer mobile team, a group deployed during large events.