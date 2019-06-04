



A thief was captured on surveillance video smashing his way through a store, going after designer glasses.

The burglar used a crowbar to smash the designer eyeglass case at a Lincolnwood Pearle Vision Center.

He quickly filled a red bucket with designer frames by Prada, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Tiffany.

The owner has released surveillance video of the Tuesday’s burglary in the hopes of catching the suspect.

The estimated value of items he stole is nearly $7,000.

The owner said this is the third time in four years his store has been burglarized.

His location isn’t alone.

“Sunglasses are a very hot item and they’re very easy to resell,” said Amber Raab, optician and manager at the Pearle Vision Center in Lake View.

The store was burglarized twice, most recently on April 22.

Raab said she believes the thieves are reselling the frames online or on the street for a cheaper price.

Surveillance video from April 22 shows two cars, then an SUV, pulling up to the business.

“They were in and out in probably a minute,” Raab said. “They shattered our front door.”

A driver is seen in an SUV, appearing to be a lookout for the others inside. A person living upstairs, came down after hearing the alarm. That’s when the other cars sped off and the suspect, in the SUV, jumped in and quickly drove away.

“The first time they took, like a garbage can and threw them all in the bin and took off,” Raab said. “We think they did something similar this time. We think they picked the waste bin from outside.”

Area North Detectives said they’re looking into both business burglaries, to see if the same person is responsible.

There are similarities in both of the incidents. Both crimes happened in the early morning and the front glass doors were shattered, to gain entry.

“Some stores have been hit over and over and we need to catch these guys so that it stops,” she said.

Sources say people can take those frames into a legitimate eyeglass store and have lenses made for from.

Area North Detectives are investigating why the stores are being targeted.