CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve been looking to make a long-term commitment to that special dog or cat, this Saturday you can do it with the help of Chicago Animal Care and Control.
In a Facebook post, the agency said it is “packed” and is waiving adoption fees with a wedding-themed event, complete with party favors, pet goodies, a celebration toasts for every animal adopted and cake (for people and pets.) The CACC added that “wedding attire is encourage.”
Those interested in adopting a pet can go to the City Shelter at 2741 S. Western Avenue from noon until 6 p.m. People wishing to bring home a dog or cat have to be 18 and over and provide specific home information found here.
In the period between April 2018 and April 2019, CACC found homes for more than 2,000 dogs and cats.
A list (and pictures) of all the adoptable animals can be found at the CACC’s Pet Harbor website.