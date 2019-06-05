CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — An Illinois prison guard has been charged with domestic assault, after his wife fell to her death while the two were fighting at a Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis. Police said Allissa Martin recorded the horrifying moments before her death on her cell phone.

The body of 27-year-old Allissa Martin was found at the bottom of the Busch Stadium parking garage early Sunday morning. Police said 30-year-old Bradley Jenkins and Martin had been arguing after the game, and Martin recorded the whole thing on her cell phone.

Detectives said, on the recording, the couple could be heard arguing. Martin yelled at her husband to stop punching her face, according to court records. The recording also picked up her screams as she fell to the ground.

Police found her body on the parking garage ramp. Jenkins was straddling her body, and he was covered in blood and appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents. Her cell phone was on the seventh floor of the garage, its camera still recording.

Jenkins allegedly admitted the two had been arguing at the game, but denied the fight had turned physical.

The couple had been married less than two weeks. Jenkins has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, and police said they are waiting for autopsy results to determine if he should be charged with murder.

Jenkins and Martin both worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections; Jenkins hired in 2010 and was a lieutenant; Martin was hired in 2017.