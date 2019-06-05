Filed Under:Britney Meux, Corrections Officer, Crown Point, Driving Privileges, hit and run, Jason Cozmanoff, Lake County, Northwest Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) – A northwestern Indiana judge has rejected driving privileges for a man convicted in a 2012 hit-and-run crash that killed a corrections officer.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason Cozmanoff was released from prison last year after serving part of his 12-year sentence for reckless homicide and other convictions.

Cozmanoff’s sentence specified that his driving privileges be suspended for three years following his release from prison in the March 2012 hit-and-run crash that killed Lake County Corrections Officer Britney Meux and injured three other officers.

Jason R. Cozmanoff, 42, of Crown Point, Ind. has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run incident that left a correctional officer dead. (Lake County Sheriff’s Department)

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Cozmanoff was seeking special post-release driving privileges, in part so that he could drive to job sites across northern Indiana for his work as a bricklayer.

But a Lake County judge on Monday rejected that request, which prosecutors had opposed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.