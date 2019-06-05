CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy downpours flooded streets and underpasses across the Chicago area overnight.
The rain came down fast on ground already soaked from the wettest May on record last month, and with some sewer drains plugged with debris, water quickly filled many roads.
It didn’t take long for the rain to flood viaducts and underpasses, including large stretches of Lake Shore Drive.
One stranded driver was able to push his stuck car out of the water on Irving Park Road under Lake Shore Drive. Other motorists had to wait for a tow truck after getting stuck.
City crews were sent out to clear sewer drains so the water could go down and traffic could get through.
A Mini Cooper also got stuck in deep water at the Montrose Avenue viaduct under Lake Shore Drive.
On Lake Shore Drive itself, standing water covered some lanes between Irving Park Road and Lawrence Avenue.
The rain cleared out by mid-morning, but more showers and storms are possible this afternoon.