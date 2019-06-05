CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old Lake View High School student was arrested Wednesday morning, after allegedly threatening a shooting at the North Side school.
Police said shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers were notified an 18-year-old man had made threats against Lake View High School on social media.
Officers responded to the school, where took the teenager into custody.
In a letter to parents, Principal Paul Karafiol said the student’s parent was notified, and there was no danger to the school.
“This matter is being handled according to CPS policy,” Karafiol stated. “We will always continue to be vigilant in ensuring the safety of all of our students and staff.”
Police said charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.