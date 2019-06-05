CHICAGO (CBS) — Service on Metra’s BNSF Railway Line was halted for nearly an hour, after a train struck a pedestrian in west suburban Downers Grove late Wednesday morning.
Downers Grove police said officers responded to a report of a person struck by a train at the Belmont Road crossing around 11:30 a.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing, and talking to paramedics who responded to the scene, according to police.
Metra said all inbound and outbound BNSF Railway trains were halted after the accident, but moving again Wednesday afternoon with delays of 40 to 50 minutes.