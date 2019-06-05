  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The co-creator of “Empire” said Jussie Smollett will not return for the show’s sixth and final season.

Lee Daniels tweeted a denial to an earlier report by Variety that the show’s writers were planning a comeback for Smollett’s character.

 

Smollett was dropped from the show after questions arose about his reported racist and homophobic attack in Chicago earlier this year.

Charges against the actor were ultimately dropped sparking controversy.

Click here for complete coverage of the Smollett story.