CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver and passenger face serious charges after a seemingly routine traffic stop in Buffalo Grove on June 1.
Police stopped driver Rafael Rodriguez Jr. on Buffalo Grove Road near Bernard Drive for speeding.
Buffalo Grove police said further investigation revealed Rodriguez was driving under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.
A .22 caliber revolver containing seven spent cartridges was then recovered from the vehicle. Passenger Eduardo Leon told police the gun was his and a computer check revealed the gun was stolen from Detroit, Michigan in 1969.
Leon did not a have valid FOID card or a Concealed Carry License, according to police.
Police said Leon was arrested and now faces one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and will appear in court on June 28.
“This is a classic example in that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, and additionally, traffic stops often lead to the discovery of serious crimes,” said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens.