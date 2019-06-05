CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were found shot last night at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Linda Lane, in unincorporated Des Plaines.
Police and SWAT both surrounded the building, but at this point it’s unknown if a suspect was taken into custody.
The first call of two people shot came in Tuesday night at 9:19 p.m., according to Sophia Ansari, with the Cook County Sheriff’s Dept.
David Drdla, District Chief with the North Maine Fire Protection District says the man and woman were both found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.
They were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.