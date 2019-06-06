CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of Marlen Ochoa is asking for a second opinion on the condition of her baby boy, six weeks after she was brutally murdered and he was cut from her womb.
Ochoa’s relatives are holding out hope baby Yavani Yadiel Lopez will be able to breathe without a respirator. Doctors at Advocate Christ Medical Center have said he can’t breathe on his own because of severe brain damage.
On Thursday, the family will meet with other medical professionals to get a second opinion on the baby’s progress.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, 24-year-old Desiree, have been accused of plotting for weeks to kill Ochoa and steal her baby. According to police and prosecutors, the pair strangled Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yavani from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Christ Medical Center.
The baby’s real identity was not revealed for three weeks, after police investigating Ochoa’s disappearance conducted a DNA test on the baby and confirmed he is Ochoa’s. Detectives later found Ochoa’s body stuffed in a trash can at the Figueroas’ home.
Yavani has been on life support for weeks, and doctors have said he has no brain activity.