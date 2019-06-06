CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects are in custody in connection with impersonating a police officer while approaching residences in West Chicago, Winfield and Wheaton.
Authorities were seeking the public’s help in finding a person suspected of impersonating an officer Tuesday night in unincorporated West Chicago. The subject said his name was Jeff Rushmore and that he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department.
The suspects are in custody at the Wheaton Police Department.
Earlier in the week, police said a suspect had used some type of police scanner or scanner app and wore a badge on his belt to “enhance his credibility.”
According to the DuPage Sheriff’s Office, the identities of the three will be released when charges are filed.
https://twitter.com/CityOfWheaton/status/1136337507799523328