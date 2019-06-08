CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were involved in a crash in the East Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The officers were responding to a shooting incident, and were on their way to the call, when the crash took place at the intersection of California and Chicago avenues.
According to police, the conditions of the officers is unknown at this time, but one of the officers was transported to Stroger Hospital.
Fire officials said one truck was leaking fuel at the scene.
A witness said hazmat crews had arrived on the scene.
The cause of the crash is not know at this time.
This is a developing story.