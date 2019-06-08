CHICAGO (CBS)– A fight between, what police describe as, a “large crowd” ended with a vehicle striking a woman, fence and ambulance.
Police said a large crowd was fighting in the 3800 block of west Adams Street when an offender got into her silver Buick and attempted to leave the scene. According to police, the crowd began damaging the offender’s vehicle.
Police said the offender “proceeded to drive forward striking a parked Red SUV, and a CFD Ambulance.”
The offender then drove into the crowd of people, striking a 30-year-old woman and a fence. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
After fleeing the scene, the offender was located in the 1400 block of South Pulaski and taken into custody.