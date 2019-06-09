Two men are in serious condition after they were shot outside of a barbershop in the 6800 block of South Western around 11:20 p.m.
According to Chicago Police, a 49-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the face, shoulder, chest and back, while a 32-year-old male was discovered inside the barbershop with a gunshot wound to the back. Both men were transported to Christ Hospital.
Police say there are no witnesses and the two victims were not able to communicate due to their condition.
No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.