CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after his car crashed into a restaurant , killing one person in Gresham.
Chicago police said the off-duty officer is 24 years old and had been on the force for three years.
A woman died after she was pinned underneath the car that crashed into a restaurant in the 1700 block of west 87th Street.
The 34-year-old woman was sitting inside Tony’s Philly Steak restaurant when she was pinned underneath the car. She was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital from her injuries.
Another woman inside the restaurant suffered a leg injury, and the driver suffered a neck injury.
The offender told police he was trying to avoid striking a vehicle do he made a sharp turn, jumped the curb and hit the building.
Police said the officer had a blood alcohol level of .083.
Police said Sunday is his day off and he was coming from a friends house.