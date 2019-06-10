CHICAGO (CBS)– Thieves are targeting businesses in Lakeview, leaving store owners with huge repair bills.
Twice in the past week, two men smashed in the front windows of businesses in the early morning hours.
Chicago police said the men stole items from businesses in the 3400 block of north Halsted Street and the 2900 block of north Lincoln Avenue.
Police are also warning of a series of strong-arm robberies on the West Side, including one this past weekend.
The thief came up to people and demanded they hand over their property. In some cases, the man took those items by force.
Police are investigating a pattern of these types of crimes in Homan Square since last month.