CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot says we can’t rely only on police to fight crime, so she’s asking businesses for their help.
The new mayor has said over and over “we are each other’s neighbors,” and she’s trying to make good on that.
Lightfoot’s office will designate a liaison to each of the Chicago Police Department’s 22 districts to work side by side with district commanders and the businesses in the district.
The new initiative also will work with problem businesses linked with any legal activity, license violations, and public safety complaints.
Lightfoot and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will officially launch the new initiative on Monday, and will meet for “Accountability Monday,” as they call it, to talk about weekend violence.
At least 42 people were shot over the weekend, three of them fatally.
“We’re constantly looking at the crime picture, and when we have to we will adjust our deployments to address any situations that we have,” Johnson said Sunday.
Police said 36 people were arrested on gun charges and 89 illegal guns were seized over the weekend.