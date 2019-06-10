CHICAGO (CBS) — A Niles police officer gave a homeless man the shoes off his feet, when he noticed the man struggling to walk in badly worn shoes this weekend.
Officer Brian Zagorski encountered the man Saturday afternoon, near the Niles Historical Museum, where he noticed the man had tripped over his shoe, because it was missing its sole.
Zagorski began talking to the man, and gave him the shoes off his own feet, according to a Facebook post from the Niles Police Department.
The officer also offered more help, but the man politely declined, and left with his new shoes.