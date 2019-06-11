CHICAGO (CBS) — Just in time for summer break, dozens of 4th graders on the Northwest Side were surprised with brand new skateboards.
The new wheels and safety helmets were given to 65 students at Charles Darwin Elementary School in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The nonprofit Can’d Aid Foundation, an organization which encourages what they call “do-goodery,” donated the skateboards.
“It’s super awesome, because we have all these volunteers out here building skateboards for kids who may not have the equipment or opportunity to get outside,” Can’d Aid program coordinator Logan Firehammer said.
Besides the new skateboards, the kids got a lesson on how to use them. They also were shown how to fit their helmets so they can stay safe when they ride.