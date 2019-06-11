CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal judge gave the green light to the Obama Presidential Center.
In a ruling Tuesday, Judge Robert Blakey dismissed a lawsuit by a parks group trying to block construction. Protect Our Parks claimed the City of Chicago illegally transferred land in Jackson Park to the Obama Foundation.
Attorneys for the parks group plan to appeal.
In a statement, Obama Foundation CEO David Simas said:
“We are thrilled with the City’s victory and grateful to all of those in Chicago and beyond who have believed in this project and made their voices heard every step of the way. Our vision for the Obama Presidential Center has always been one where the location reinforces the project’s core aims: a celebration of history, a place of connection and engagement for the public, and an investment in community.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement, “I look forward to meeting with community stakeholders and the Obama Foundation to resolve remaining issues so that the benefits of this important project can be shared by all.”
We couldn’t be more excited to move forward on our plans, arm in arm with our neighbors in Chicago, ready to bring investment and jobs to the South Side.”
The center was slated to open in 2021 but has been delayed by the legal challenges.