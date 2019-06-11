CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 10 cars have been stolen in the past month, mostly in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
According to a release from the Chicago Police Department’s 11th District, the cars were stolen between May 13 and June 5.
The locations of the reported thefts:
3500 Block of West Arthington on May 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.
900 Block of South Lawndale on May 18, 2019 between 3:00am-11:44 a.m.
600 Block of South Independence on May 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
3700 Block of West Polk on May 24, 2019 between 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m.
3500 Block of West Grenshaw on May 25, 2018 at approximately 10:00 a.m.
3400 Block of West Roosevelt on May 25, 2019 at 6:00 a.m.
3400 Block of West Polk between May 29 and June 2, 2019 between
9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
3800 Block of West Gladys between May 30 and May 31, 2019 between
10:00 p.m.-8:00 a.m.
600 Block of South Independence on June 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
3400 Block of West Roosevelt on June 5, 2019 at 10:15 a.m.
The two offenders are only described at black males, one between age 25-30 years old. The age of the second suspect was not specified.
In these incidents, a victim typically parks their vehicle and later discovers it stolen. Some thefts involve offenders stealing a vehicle left running, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312 744 8263.