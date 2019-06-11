  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a male suspect who sexually abused a girl at the Western Pink Line platform Monday morning.

(Credit: CPD)

According to police, the suspect approached the girl around 8:30 a.m. and sexually abused her as he performed a lewd act.

The suspect is described as 17 to 20 years old and about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a red or maroon sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and slide-on sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-745-8380.