CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a male suspect who sexually abused a girl at the Western Pink Line platform Monday morning.
According to police, the suspect approached the girl around 8:30 a.m. and sexually abused her as he performed a lewd act.
The suspect is described as 17 to 20 years old and about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a red or maroon sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and slide-on sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-745-8380.