CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Mundelein are looking for a person who struck and killed 19 Canadian geese with their car Sunday.
Police say the unknown vehicle was traveling south on Midlothian Road near Cambridge Road and struck the geese while they were attempting to cross the road.
Canadian geese are protected migratory birds, and if intentionally struck, offenders could be fined by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mundelein police at 847-968-4600 or MPD@mundelein.org.
Last week, a man plowed into a family of Canadian geese in the Lathrop housing development in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, killing six of them.
Oscar Russell Jr. says he was having brake issues, but several people who witnessed the event say it was intentional.
“Yes, I have a lot of remorse,” Russell said. “I’m very sorry that it happened, but there wasn’t anything I could do about it.”