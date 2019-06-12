CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are likely in the Chicago area through Wednesday night.
Once the system crosses the area, winds will shift and become northerly.
Rain will taper off through the morning rush Thursday.
Gusty winds behind the system will create lake shore flooding and high waves along the shoreline in Cook County but especially into northwest Indiana where waves could reach 10 feet through the day Thursday.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Low of 52
Thursday: Morning rain, evening clearing. Gusty winds. High of 69
Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 77
Saturday: Passing thunderstorms. High of 76.
Sunday: Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms. High of 75