CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday will sign legislation making Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for women’s reproductive rights.

The governor will sign the Reproductive Health Act, which establishes the “fundamental right” for women to have an abortion.

It also repeals the state’s partial birth abortion ban, which puts restrictions on abortions at 20 weeks or later, and the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975, which provides criminal penalties for doctors performing abortions. Both those laws already have been blocked by court orders.

The measure also would require private health insurance plans to cover abortions and related care.

The legislation comes at a time when many states are passing sweeping abortion bans.

The fact the Illinois law will expand abortion access has angered some groups; some so much so that Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki banned House Speaker Mike Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton from receiving communion.

“For a Catholic to say that they are pro-choice or promoting abortion, I would hope that they would recognize that that position is inconsistent with being a good Catholic, a faithful Catholic. This has been a teaching of the Catholic Church for 2,000 years,” Paprocki said.

On the other hand, Democrats said it’s about giving women the right to choose.

“Illinois says we are better than this war on women. Illinois says we trust women,” said Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago).

The governor will sign the legislation at 10 a.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center.