CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bellwood man has been charged with animal cruelty, for allegedly neglecting his two dogs, allowing one to starve to death.
In March, the Chicago office of the Anti-Cruelty Society received a dog relinquishment request from a home in the 500 block of Linden Avenue in Bellwood, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.
When members of the Anti-Cruelty Society arrived at the home, they found an emaciated black and tan Rottweiler, and a dead gray Cane Corso stuffed in a garbage bag in the back yard.
The Anti-Cruelty Society notified the sheriff’s office, and investigators determined the dogs’ owner, 48-year-old Calvin Butler, had not been caring for the dogs. The dead Cane Corso likely died of starvation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Butler turned himself in on Wednesday, and he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of violation of animal owner duties.
Butler was due to appear in court on Aug. 9 in Bridgeview.