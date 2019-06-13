CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured Thursday morning, when two cars crashed into each other in Calumet Heights, and one of them slammed into a nearby CTA bus stop, hitting four pedestrians.
Police said, shortly before 6:30 a.m., a car heading east on 87th Street crashed into another vehicle turning right from Jeffery Boulevard onto 87th.
The impact caused one of the cars to hit four people standing at the nearby CTA bus stop.
One of the vehicles came to a stop on a basketball court behind the bus stop.
Fire Department officials said a total of five people were taken to hospitals. Two people were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition, two were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair to serious condition, and one was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good to fair condition.