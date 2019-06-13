CHICAGO (CBS) — After several days of warm summer-like weather, temperatures will be cooler Thursday with gusty winds and high waves along the lakefront.
Thursday’s high will be around 70 degrees with clouds and some showers possible. Wind gusts could be 35 to 45 miles per hour in some places.
A breezy northwest flow will pull in cooler air, creating high waves along the lakefront. According to the National Weather Service, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for Cook County and until midnight for Porter and Lake counties in Indiana.
In Cook County, waves could be as high as 5 to 8 feet. Northwest Indiana beaches could see waves of 8 to 12 feet. This could cause some lake shore flooding and beach erosion, but the waves should subside by Thursday night.
Friday’s forecast will be sunny with some clouds and a high around 80 degrees.
Rain will be possible again this weekend.