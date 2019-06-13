CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been arrested more than a week after an SUV crashed into a home in south suburban Markham, killing a man who was sitting inside.
Markham police said 37-year-old Lamia Blasingame has been charged with failure to report an accident involving death.
On the night of June 2, an SUV crashed into a house on the 16200 block of Sussex Avenue in Markham, as Keith Bradley Sr. was watching TV inside with a friend.
Paramedics had to clear the debris to safely get to Bradley. He was taken to xxx, where he was in a coma for several days before he died. An autopsy on Wednesday determined he died of multiple injuries from the crash.
Witnesses told Bradley’s family the SUV had been going approximately 100 mph down the street before the crash. The driver and passenger fled the scene.
“How can you just walk away from two people that you injured in the house?” said the victim’s daughter, Chastity Russell. “That’s crazy. It’s not just one person that was injured. It was two people.”
“Can you imagine being underneath an SUV alone with the other rubble on top of you?” she added. “The doctors said something about he was under there for 30 minutes.”
Markham Police Lt. Eric Blohm said Blasingame was arrested Monday, and charged with felony failure to report an accident involving death.
Court information was not immediately available.