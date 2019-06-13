CHICAGO (CBS) — Several current and former students say they were the victims of a longtime Roosevelt University administrator. CBS 2 is not identifying the administrator because he has not been charged with a crime or disciplined by the school.

The students are speaking out, they say, in hopes of change.

“He knew what he did,” said former Roosevelt student Eli Bennett. “There was alcohol on his breath.”

Bennett said when he was a senior he was victim to unwanted kissing and verbal sexual abuse from the longtime administrator.

“Every time I ran into him in the hallways senior year I knew I was going to get the up and down glances telling me how handsome and sexy and beautiful of a young man I had grown into,” he said.

Bennett and others are speaking out after Netta Walker, a former student, took to Facebook outlining allegations of systemic race issues within the university and an avalanche of allegations against the same high level administrator.

“I was like this is the time. I have to say something about these people who made me feel deeply oppressed for the three years I was there,” Walker said.

A petition to have the administrator fired is gaining momentum.

“He has a pattern of grooming young men so that they feel comfortable around him,” said former student Sarah Bacinich.

“He constantly talk to me about other women in the class and what I thought their sexual orientation was or what I thought about them physically or sexually,” said another former student, Tatyana Sampson.

“I witnessed him throwing chairs, tying my classmates up and pouring water on their head because they weren’t being vulnerable enough in their work, spanking male classmates on the rear end as they are leaving class,” said Bennett.

In a Facebook post the department where the administrator works released a statement this week that reads in part, “The University is now aware of the allegations and is in the process of investigating them.”

“I can’t bear the thought of it happening to another 18-year-old kid,” Bennett said.

CBS 2’s repeated calls and emails to the administrator went unanswered.

The university said it takes these allegations very seriously and is investigating.