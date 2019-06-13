CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say they have identified a person wanted for questioning after a man who claimed to be a Chicago police officer shot and killed a woman inside a Walgreens store in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood overnight. Police have said the shooter wasn’t an officer at all.

Around 11:30 p.m., a woman in her 30s was shoplifting at the Walgreens at Cicero and Fullerton, when the manager confronted her, according to police. Another man in the store also started talking to the woman, and the situation escalated into a fight.

That’s when the man who intervened pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the head. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police radio calls, witnesses said the man who shot her appeared to be a security guard.

UPDATE from Chicago Police: -woman (in her 30's) was shoplifting inside store

-manager confronts her

-man (shooter) intervenes, starts talking to the woman

-that escalates to physical altercation

-man pulls gunm shoots woman

-police have clear surveillance pictures of shooter https://t.co/ZS9rJ66Ljr — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) June 13, 2019

Witnesses also said the gunman claimed to be a Chicago police officer after he threw the woman to the ground and shot her.

However, police said the man is not an officer. While he might be an unlicensed security guard, he was not working at the Walgreens, according to police.

UPDATE: Chicago Police say they have clear surveillance pictures of the shooter and they are close to identifying him. -Police say the shooter could be an unlicensed security guard, but he was NOT working security at the Walgreens

-Still no ID of victim @cbschicago https://t.co/ZS9rJ66Ljr — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) June 13, 2019

Investigators said they have clear surveillance video of the shooter’s face and vehicle. Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police have identified a person of interest wanted for questioning.

A person of interest has been identified for questioning in reference to the fatal shooting of a woman in the 4800 block of W. Fullerton. This incident did not involve any law enforcement officer or agents. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/kgkFxYgZ8p — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 13, 2019

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.