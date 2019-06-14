CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in front of his father in Gary, Indiana, when a robbery turned violent Thursday evening.
Police said Johnny Peluyera and his father drove from Merrillville to Gary to sell an Xbox to someone they met through an online sales app.
When they arrived on the 5000 block of Maryland, two men pulled a gun on Johnny as his father was still sitting in the car. As he turned to run, Johnny was shot in the back.
His father was not injured, and drove to 51st and Maryland, where he called 911.
Johnny was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had only vague descriptions of the two robbers.
Investigators asked anyone with information on this incident to call Gary homicide detectives at 219-755-3852 or the crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.