CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will travel to New York City for several days to appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and meet with current Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
The mayor’s office confirmed Lightfoot will be in New York Sunday to Tuesday evening.
On Monday, she will kick off the Democratic National Committee’s annual LGBTQ gala and tape an episode of Colbert’s show that will air Thursday.
Lightfoot will also meet with de Blasio and Bloomberg.
She is not the first Chicago mayor to be a guest on Colbert’s show. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel appeared on “The Late Show” in December 2017 to speak about Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city.