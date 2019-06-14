CHICAGO (CBS) — Kaden is this Friday’s PAWS Pet of The Week. Kaden is one of the sweetest, most adorable puppies you’ll ever meet. The 4-month-old border collie mix arrived at PAWS Chicago with several siblings who are now ready to find their homes.
Kaden enjoys tumbling with his puppy friends and curling up with his humans to ask for a belly rub.
Kaden is ready to find his forever family and hopes that he will have a happy, cookie-filled life.
And don’t forget to join PAWS this Saturday for the Angels with Tails Winnetka adoption event. PAWS, along with four other local animal shelters, will team up to bring the faces of dozens of adoptable animals to 34 beautiful storefronts and sidewalks in the heart of Winnetka along Lincoln Avenue, Elm Street and Chestnut Street.
Head to PAWSChicago.org or call 773-935-PAWS for more information on adopting any of the adorable dogs and cats.