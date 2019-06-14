CHICAGO (CBS) — Angry family members say a 46-year-old mother of five who was shot and killed at a Belmont Cragin Walgreens late Wednesday night did not deserve to die.
Sircie Varnado, whose family says she was disabled and unemployed, was on her way to her way to see her boyfriend and was picking up some things from the store. Police say the Walgreens clerk suspected her of shoplifting and confronted her.
RELATED: Police Talking To Attorneys For Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Suspected Shoplifter At Walgreens
A source told CBS 2 that the employee called a friend for help. He showed up with a gun and, witnesses say, claimed to be a police officer. After confronting Varnado, words turned into wrestling, which turned into the man shooting Varnado in the head. He then ran off.
“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” said April Reed, Varnado’s sister.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody.
Walgreens has not responded to CBS 2’s request for comment Friday.